Hyundai Reveals First Images of Elantra N

Elantra N is the high-performance variant of the new Elantra model launched in April 2020, distinguishable by its “Parametric Dynamics” design theme that imparts a look of sophisticated sportiness. Hyundai N designers took cues from the curves and lines of a sculpture to give the car a powerful and athletic stance.“Elantra N is a high-performance sedan that reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president of N brand management and motorsport subdivision at Hyundai Motor Company. “We designed it to be a race-proven sports car with dynamic driving capabilities and style that performance enthusiasts love.”