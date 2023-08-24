Hyundai unleashes innovative 'Crab Walk' tech with e-Corner integration

ALBAWABA - In a significant leap forward, Hyundai has seamlessly integrated its pioneering e-Corner technology into an Ioniq 5 EV, showcasing the potential for vehicles to execute a distinctive "crab walk" maneuver.

This recent unveiling highlights the technology's progression since its introduction at CES 2018, hinting at its imminent integration into production vehicles as early as 2025.

Hyundai Mobis

Bringing Hyundai's e-Corner Technology to Life

After five years of anticipation, Hyundai's e-Corner technology is on the verge of realization. Departing from conventional practices of creating exclusive prototypes, Hyundai chose to directly incorporate the e-Corner module into an Ioniq 5 EV. This strategic move aims to demonstrate the technology's capabilities and its potential impact. The recent reveal is a testament to Hyundai's innovative spirit and dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.

Showcasing Revolutionary Maneuverability

A captivating video shared by Hyundai vividly illustrates the remarkable functionality of the e-Corner module. This technology empowers a vehicle's wheels to execute intricate maneuvers that traditional suspension systems cannot replicate. Drawing parallels to the Hummer EV's "CrabWalk" function, the e-Corner technology enables lateral movements, including wheel rotation of up to 90 degrees for parallel parking and sideways mobility. This exceptional level of control underscores Hyundai's commitment to enhancing driving convenience and agility.

Anticipating Future Integration

While the integration of e-Corner technology into production vehicles is highly anticipated, widespread adoption may still require a few additional years. Hyundai's initial projection of introducing this technology by 2025 underscores the company's forward-thinking approach to automotive engineering. Significantly, the impact of e-Corner technology extends beyond Hyundai's own lineup, as the company is also producing components for other automakers. This paves the way for potential industry-wide adoption of this innovative feature, revolutionizing vehicle maneuverability and elevating the overall driving experience.