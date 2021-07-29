IBM Appoints New GM for MEA Region

IBM has appointed Saad Toma as the general manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. He succeeds Takreem El Tohamy, who has been named the general manager for its global strategic sales.

With industry, services and technology expertise, Toma has more than 30 years of experience at IBM working across multiple geographies. He will be responsible for IBM’s overall business operations across Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

IBM EMEA General Manager Marta Martinez Alonso said: “Toma is a respected leader with a reputation for developing high-performing teams and being a true partner to our clients, helping them with their transformation journeys."

“I would like to thank El Tohamy for his role in driving IBM’s business and footprint in Middle East and Africa over the past decade and wish him success in his new role," Alonso added.

Toma previously led IBM’s Global Technology Services (GTS) business in MEA from 2011 until 2016. He most recently held the position of General Manager, GTS for Asia Pacific (APAC) where he was responsible for guiding clients on their digital transformation journeys through Hybrid Cloud, Data and AI.

On his new role, Toma said: “We are at a pivotal point in shaping the future of our industry. Technology adoption is not only vital to a successful, more competitive business but a key driver to economic development and growth.”

“I am privileged to lead IBM Middle East and Africa and, together with my colleagues, work with governments and clients across the region to help them leverage IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI solutions, services and our ecosystem partners to transform and drive innovation," he added.

Both appointments are effective immediately.