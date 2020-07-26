iCare Solutions to Launch New COVID-19 Tracker App

iCare Solutions has launched Covid-19 Tracker App for Egypt and the Arab World, enabling users to get statistics regarding Covid-19 and gain insights about the pandemic such as how rapidly the virus is spreading.

“Covid-19 affected all of us and we felt the urgent need to act and do something useful for our regions and communities. We wanted to let each and everyone know and gain insights about the pandemic. Therefore, we have created an App to do that by tracking, monitoring, and visualising the spread of Covid-19 cases in both Egypt and the Arab World,” said Dr Hesham Mansour, CEO of iCare Solutions.

Covid-19 Tracker App for Egypt and the Arab World is a dashboard style App similar to the one provided by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), but is dedicated to cover both Egypt and the Arab World. The App has two main dashboards; one for the Arab world along with its countries data and the other for Egypt along with its governorates data.

The App has Dark and Light themes and supports both Arabic and English and the user can easily switch between them from within the App.

The App provides three types of graphs (Accumulated, Logarithmic, and Daily graphs) to show historical Covid-19 infected, recovered, and death cases for any user selected Country or Governorate.

The App collects and displays the latest Covid-19 local and global news in both Arabic and English.

The App has responsive design and can run on Desktop, Web, Tablet, and Mobile. It can be installed as a Progressive Web App (PWA) to run as a Standalone App on Mobile devices.

The App is available at covid19.icare-solutions.org. It can be installed on one’s device by adding it to one’s “Home Screen” on Android and iOS devices.

