  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. IMF Calls for Global Tax Consensus to Avoid Trade War Risk

IMF Calls for Global Tax Consensus to Avoid Trade War Risk

Published May 6th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
IMF Calls for Global Tax Consensus to Avoid Trade War Risk
She stressed that a multilateral approach would be the only way to ensure that highly profitable multinational firms pay sufficient tax and that they pay it to nations where they have significant engagements, including low-income developing countries. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Urgent needs, renewed spirit of multilateralism give unique opportunity to rethink, fix int'l tax system, says IMF chief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged countries late on Tuesday to agree on an "urgently needed" global corporate income taxation, warning that its absence could lead to a chaotic tax or trade war without global rules.

Also ReadIMF: Lebanese Economy Cannot Be Saved Unless A New Govt. Is FormedIMF: Lebanese Economy Cannot Be Saved Unless A New Govt. Is Formed

"We are particularly optimistic for a global agreement on corporate income taxation in 2021," said Kristalina Georgieva, the fund's chief, during a virtual book launch.

She said the entire world was facing two devastating and very costly crises caused by the novel coronavirus and climate change.

These urgent needs joined with a reawakened spirit of multilateralism, Georgieva added, "give us a unique opportunity to rethink and fix the international tax system -- to create a system that is truly fit for the 21st-century."

Also ReadIMF: Lebanese Economy Cannot Be Saved Unless A New Govt. Is FormedIMF Approves $174 Million Emergency Loan to South Sudan

She stressed that a multilateral approach would be the only way to ensure that highly profitable multinational firms pay sufficient tax and that they pay it to nations where they have significant engagements, including low-income developing countries.

"The international corporate tax system has become similarly dark and distorted. But we have a special opportunity this year to bring the light of simplicity and fairness to it," she underlined.

Tags:IMFKristalina Georgievatrade warTax

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...