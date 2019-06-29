The Importance of Investing in the Green Industry

At times, the battle against a waning climate seems lost. But, glimmers of hope on the horizon show that if those at the top work at it, we can prevent more damage than most realize. The only way to ensure that we commit to a desperately needed greener future is to direct the current decision makers towards greener businesses and investment projects.





Green capitalists, the so-called pro-environment, pro-business masses, are eager to use their love of investing for the greater good. For many, this boils down to the renewable energy projects that are springing up, but in fact, there are many other kinds of businesses that have low carbon footprints that can help promote a greener future. But where can you invest in the future?

Water Projects

One of the prominent concerns, especially in places such as the MENA region, is the possible lack of water or the difficulty of obtaining clean drinking water. That’s why it’s worth investing in projects and initiatives that help with droughts and ensure everyone has access to clean water, putting safeguards in place for the future effects of climate change. For instance, BlinkMyCar in Lebanon offers a car wash service using limited water, which sidesteps water shortages. Jordan’s Zero Mass Water has developed solar panels which extract, condense, and purify water from the air, capturing clean water from sources that otherwise would have let it go to waste. The government of Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, aims to gain $11 bn in investments for various utility water projects from foreign investment, including the UK. Investing in water is a proven way of stemming the tide of climate change while also preparing for the ill effects of it.

Power Projects

The UAE project Enerwhere, which aims to bring out commercial-scale solar panels and revolutionize rooftop solar panel grids, is one such example of commercial power projects. The project was interesting because it gained over AED 1 million through crowdfunding. Investment platforms have grown now to the point where smaller-scale, similar projects can also gain investment interest. With more than 1500 global CFD markets, including various commodities and stocks, anyone can begin an investment journey and focus on green businesses with a variety of demo trading accounts. Power projects mainly involved solar power, but companies like Saphon Energy in Tunisia have produced bladeless wind turbines which are both more cost-effective and more efficient than their alternatives. Looking towards alternative models of generating power is an avenue that those wanting to invest in green businesses can take.

Recycling Projects

Other businesses which have a green slant include those which aim to prevent waste. While not typically being standard green businesses, they do actively aim to reduce not just their own carbon footprint, but those of other businesses. Indeed, Egypt’s Recyclobekia collects electronic waste and aims to refurbish it or send it for proper recycling, preventing unnecessary waste. Recycling projects are often smaller-scale and done locally, so are more open to smaller time investment than larger corporations. To begin investing in greener businesses, finding them on investment platforms and learning how to trade on these platforms could contribute to the grassroots movement of proliferating the global green revolution. Waste targets have been set by many countries in the MENA region and looking at where recycling can be done is just one of the ways to combat unnecessary waste.

Green Build Projects

Changing the status quo for green alternatives is also another business model that could be a lucrative investment. For instance, Morocco’s Eco-dôme creates eco-friendly buildings using just 10% cement and 90% earth, which is not only massively cheaper but uses less energy and results in a pro-environment end product. There’s a huge emphasis on these projects at the MENA Green Building Awards show, as they honor organizations in the Middle East and North Africa who adhere to sustainable and green practices. Benchmarks in green building come from energy, water, and waste practices, which shows just how integrated green businesses can become and how they can help one another to pave the way forwards. Investing in one aspect of green business could open up avenues for investment in others, which would result in a portfolio of complementary holistic solutions to environmental problems.

The future should be green, and in order to get there, people will need to make some changes. But, for those interested in making investments and seeing a business grow and become profitable, very little needs to change. You just need to make sure you’re investing in companies that are either pro-environment and are choosing to make changes and be green businesses – or companies which have net zero carbon footprint and are sustainable in this way. There are countless projects aiming to do good in the MENA region and globally, and investors could even become very profitable as green businesses have proven to be financially successful.

