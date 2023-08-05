Important Changes for U.S. travelers to Europe: The European travel information and authorization system

ALBAWABA - Starting in 2024, U.S. passport holders traveling to Europe will face a new requirement – applying for authorization through the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) before their visit.

This change will impact the visa-free access that U.S. nationals currently enjoy in most E.U. countries. Similar to the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) process, ETIAS aims to enhance security and facilitate smoother entry for travelers.

ETIAS is an electronic travel authorization linked to a traveler's passport, allowing short-term entry to European countries for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. It's important to note that an ETIAS does not guarantee automatic entry; a border guard will verify if you meet the entry conditions upon arrival.

To apply for an ETIAS, travelers can conveniently fill out the application form on the official ETIAS website or use the mobile application. The application fee is $7.79, but some travelers may be exempt from this cost.

Once approved, the ETIAS travel authorization is valid for up to three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. It is essential to have a valid ETIAS for the entire stay, and travelers can leave and re-enter as long as they respect the 90-day stay limit within 180 days.

