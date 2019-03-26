Imran Khan: Asia’s Largest Oil, Gas Reserves May Soon Be Found Near Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced Asia’s largest oil and gas reserves may soon been found in Karachi’s offshore waters, Express News reported.

In a talk with journalists, the premier said there have been positive indicators in the exploration process and the nation would likely be hearing major news on this front within the next three weeks. He urged the nation to pray for the success of the exploration efforts and said the development could bring about a massive change in Pakistan’s fortunes.

PM Imran further told the journalists that it was possible that India could sponsor a terrorist attack in Pakistan before the start of its general elections next month. “We cannot let our guard down. We have to remain alert,” said the premier.

Speaking on other regional matters, Imran confirmed that the Afghan Taliban wanted to hold a meeting with him in Islamabad. “The government of Afghanistan was opposed to the meeting which is why decided against it.

The Afghan government wants to settle matters with the Taliban on its own terms.” The prime minister also spoke about US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Pakistan. “We have received a message from the Trump administration but there has been no decision on a meeting yet.”