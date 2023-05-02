India to increase exports to UAE to $50b by 2026

ALBAWABA - Indian Commerce Minister Sunil Barthwal said his country hopes to hike exports to the United Arab Emirates to about $50 billion by the fiscal year 2026-2027.

Speaking at a public event in New Delhi, he said that India intends to maximize the benefits of the trade agreement between the two countries.

According to Reuters, Indian government data showed a 32 percent and 42 percent increase in exports of electrical equipment and cars to the UAE, respectively. It said that was on an annual basis between April 2022 and March 2023.

The total value of Indian exports to the UAE exceeded $31 billion in that same period, registering an 11.2 percent increase.

India's imports of aircraft, spacecraft, and parts from the UAE also have risen by 4,859 percent during the same period.