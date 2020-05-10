India: Equity Indices Open Week in Green,Tracking Gains in Asian Markets

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday tracking gains in the Asian markets.

Around 10.10am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 31,875.44, higher by 432.06 points or 1.37 percent from the previous close of 31,443.38.

It had opened at 32,083.32 at and has so far touched an intra-day high of 32,088.51 and a low of 31,792.62 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,330.70, higher by 131.65 points or 1.43 percent from the previous close. Gains across sectors were led by financial, automobile and metal stocks, which pushed the markets higher.

Stocks of Reliance Industries on the BSE surged over 2 percent on Friday after the company announced that Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms.

Currently, shares of RIL are trading at Rs 1,542.05, higher by Rs 34.80 or 2.31 percent from its previous close.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee has extended early gains and trading higher by 41 paise at 75.35 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened higher by 34 paise at 75.42 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 75.76.