India Extends International Flights Suspension till Dec 31

The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till December 31. However, flights operating under the air bubble agreement between India and 22 countries, including the UAE, will continue as scheduled.

"This restriction shall not apply to the international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)," an official statement said on Thursday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," it added.

At present, India has entered into 'Air Bubble' agreements with several countries.

This type of arrangement allows nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the lockdown in India to check the spread of Covid-19.