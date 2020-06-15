India Launches New Job Portal to Help NRIs Find Work

Indian expats returning home from Oman and other foreign countries during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can register on a new website set up to offer companies a pool of skilled, talented workers from which to recruit.



“The government of India is conducting skill mapping of overseas returning citizens through the Vande Bharat Mission,” said a statement from the Embassy of India in Oman. “If you are interested, fill your SWADES skill card now.” The website is run by the Government of India’s National Skill Development Corporation, and is called SWADES (the Hindi word for ‘motherland’), and in this case, is also an acronym for Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support.To register, interested persons need to visit - http://www.nsdcindia.org/swades/ “The government of India is conducting skill mapping of overseas returning citizens through the Vande Bharat Mission,” said a statement from the Embassy of India in Oman. “If you are interested, fill your SWADES skill card now.”



“Information will be shared with private Indian and foreign companies to reach out to you directly for future employment opportunities if they need someone with your skills,” added the embassy.