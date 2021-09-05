  1. Home
India Ranks Third in Global Startup Ecosystem

Published September 5th, 2021 - 12:10 GMT
The total global value of all unicorns in the world reached $1.9 trillion. (Shutterstock)
The US leads the global list with 396 unicorns, adding 30 last year and making up 79% of the world’s unicorns.

India has ranked the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China, according to a report by The Hurun Research Institute.

The US leads the global list with 396 unicorns, adding 30 last year and making up 79% of the world’s unicorns. Followed by China with 227 unicorns adding 27.

India ranked in third place with 51 unicorns adding 3 every month while The UK and Germany came in third and fourth with 32 and 18 unicorns respectively.

(Source: Hurun Research Institute)

The total global value of all unicorns in the world reached $1.9 trillion.

The US tops the list with 396 unicorns, while China is at th ..
 
