India: Rupee Plummets Against US Dollar As COVID-19 Fears Continue to Dash Investors Sentiments

Published March 16th, 2020 - 07:28 GMT
The fall in the domestic indices was in line with the decline in Asian markets. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The fall in the India's domestic indices was in line with the decline in Asian markets.

Coronavirus fears continued to weigh on the investor sentiments as the BSE Sensex plunged over 2,100 points on Monday.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also dropped over 500 points to fall below the 9,500 mark.

The Sensex was trading at 31,960.19, lower by 2,143.29 or 6.28 percent from the previous close of 34,103.48.

It opened at the intra-day high of 33,103.24 and has touched a low of 32,206.23 points.

Rupee plunged 42 paise to 74.17 against US dollar in early trade, PTI reported, while it traded at 20.12 against the UAE Dirham this morning.

The Nifty50 was trading at 9,358.95, lower by 596.25 points or 5.99 per cent from its previous close.

The fall in the domestic indices was in line with the decline in Asian markets.

