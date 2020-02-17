Indian Billionaire B.R. Shetty Resigns from Board of NMC Health Amid Turmoil

B.R. Shetty, the founder and non-executive chairman of NMC Health has resigned, he confirmed to Khaleej Times.



Shetty stepped down with immediate effect, along with chief investment officer Hani Buttikhi and board member Abdulrahman Basaddiq, the company said on Monday.



"The company announces that Dr. B.R. Shetty has resigned as a director and joint non-executive chairman of the company with immediate effect on February 16, 2020," the company said in a statement.



On Friday, NMC said that vice-chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir bin Yousef was stepping down from the board. His resignation came after UK regulators this week said they were looking into the company after news that founder and chairman B.R. Shetty had inaccurately disclosed the size of his stake in the business.



NMC said Mark Tompkins will continue as the company's sole non-executive chairman.