Indian Stocks Soar As Oil Prices Rebound

Indian stock markets started Thursday's opening session on a positive note tracking gains in global peers as crude oil prices rebounded.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 266.9 points to touch 31,646.45 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 9,234.80 compared to its previous close of 9,187.30.

The gains across most sectors were led by, pharmaceutical stocks which were at the forefront with the Nifty Pharma index rising as much as 1.35 percent in early deals.

The markets gave up most of those gains soon and were trading flat as Sensex traded 87.66 points - or 0.28 percent - higher at 31,467.21 while the Nifty was up 24.65 points - or 0.27 percent - at 9,211.95.

Analysts say investors are still on the back foot assessing the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on business, according to reports in Indian media.

Indian rupee erased early losses on Wednesday and ended 17 paise higher at 76.66 per dollar amid heavy buying seen in the domestic equity market. It had opened at fresh record low of 76.90 per dollar, quoting at Dh20.95.