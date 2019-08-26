India's RuPay Card System Launches in Bahrain

Indian card payments system RuPay was launched in Bahrain yesterday during the visit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





RuPay is run by the National Payments Corporation of India and competes with other global card payments systems.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Electronic Payments Network (Benefit) and the NPCI to discuss cooperation and link payment systems to facilitate payments between the two countries.

Modi, addressing an enthusiastic crowd of 15,000 members of the Indian community at the Bahrain National Stadium, said the signing of the MoU would made it possible for Indian expats to pay and send money home in Indian Rupee by using RuPay cards.

“RuPay card is now used globally and the preferred choice among retailers as it is accepted by several banks," he added.