India's SpiceJet Systems Face 'Ransomware Attack'

SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night, the Indian airline said Wednesday, adding that the development had impacted the morning flight departures. However, the situation now stands rectified and flights are operating normally, the airline added.

"ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the airline wrote on Twitter.

More details on this story were awaited at the time of filing this story.

Meanwhile, last week, some SpiceJet flights were held up at the Delhi airport for some time due to a delay in daily payment to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the airline, PTI had reported, citing sources. The airline spokesperson had said a software glitch had led to a delay in the daily payment.

"Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed," a SpiceJet spokesperson had said.

"The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet's flight operations are now continuing normally," the spokesperson added.