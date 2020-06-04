Indonesia: WhatsApp, PayPal Invest in Food Delivery App Gojek

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2020 - 11:00 GMT
A Gojek investor said the WhatsApp investment was “meaningful,” as Reuters reported. (Shutterstock)
WhatsApp and PayPal did not disclose the size of the investment or the stakes they would receive

Facebook Inc messaging platform WhatsApp and PayPal Holdings Inc on Wednesday said they have invested in payment, food delivery and ride-hailing app operator Gojek as part of the Indonesian firm’s ongoing fundraising round.

WhatsApp and PayPal did not disclose the size of the investment or the stakes they would receive. A Gojek investor said the WhatsApp investment was “meaningful,” as Reuters reported.

WhatsApp Chief Operations Officer Matt Idema in a blog post said his company would work with Gojek “to support the growth of millions of small businesses”.

The move is likely to significantly strengthen WhatsApp’s presence in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users. It comes just over a month since its $5.7 billion investment in the digital arm of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

