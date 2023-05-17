Inflation in Qatar slows in April

ALBAWABA – Annual inflation in Qatar slowed in April 2023 to 3.68 percent, down from 4.01 percent in March, as reported by the Qatari Planning and Statistics Authority.

Monthly inflation also registered a decline in April, at 0.03 percent.

The annual inflation index in Qatar, in March, was affected by the rise of prices in various consumer product groups.

Entertainment and culture prices rose by 15.34 percent, whereas housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel groups rose by 7.72 percent.

Prices of communications and other goods and services groups dropped by 4.04 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively, the Authority confirmed.