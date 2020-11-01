Inspire to Buy Dunkin' Brands for $11.3 Billion

Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, will join other fast-food restaurants under Inspire's portfolio, including Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Rusty Taco and Jimmy John's, according to the deal announced Friday.
Under the deal, Inspire said it will acquire Dunkin Brands for $106.50 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $11.3 billion, which includes the assumption of Dunkin' Brands debt.
"Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world," said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands. "By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio."
Inspire Brands, which is a private holding company, owner and franchisor formed in 2017, owned by Roark Capital, grew to the fourth-largest restaurant chain after acquiring Jimmy John's last year.
Inspire employs more than 325,000 people directly and via franchises across more than 11,000 restaurants, The New York Times reported.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.