Instagram Allows Link Stickers For All Users

Facebook-owned Instagram has finally made sharing links in Stories available for all users, not just accounts with 10k followers or verified accounts.

This long-awaited feature will help content creators gain some traffic by reaching more fans, engaging their community, and boost their sales for those who link their products.

In the past, sharing links was only available for those who have verified accounts or those with more than 10k followers. This feature is the replacement of “swipe up” which was retired back in August.

How to Add Links to Your Instagram Stories

Here's how you can add a link to your stories on IG:

Upload content to your story

Choose the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

Tap the “Link” sticker to add your URL and tap “Done”

Select the place of the sticker within the Stories frame

However, Instagram still doesn’t allow users to embed links directly in posts or Reels.