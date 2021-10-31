  1. Home
Instagram Allows Link Stickers For All Users

Published October 31st, 2021 - 09:33 GMT
In the past, sharing links was only available for those who have verified accounts or those with more than 10k followers. (Shutterstock)
However, Instagram still doesn’t allow users to embed links directly in posts or Reels.

Facebook-owned Instagram has finally made sharing links in Stories available for all users, not just accounts with 10k followers or verified accounts. 

This long-awaited feature will help content creators gain some traffic by reaching more fans, engaging their community, and boost their sales for those who link their products.

Instagram

In the past, sharing links was only available for those who have verified accounts or those with more than 10k followers. This feature is the replacement of “swipe up” which was retired back in August.

How to Add Links to Your Instagram Stories

Here's how you can add a link to your stories on IG:

