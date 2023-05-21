Instagram plans to launch text-based app to compete with Twitter

ALBAWABA - According to tech reports, Instagram is planning to launch its own text-based app, competing with Twitter, in June.

A report by Bloomberg stated that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, is testing the product, which competes with Twitter, with some influencers and content creators in preparation for its release to users. In March of last year, Meta announced that it was exploring the launch of a new decentralized social network based on text, aiming to compete with Twitter, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

This announcement followed a report by the Platformer platform, which indicated that the project, code-named P92, would be developed as a standalone app and users would be able to access it using their Instagram credentials.

Meta's aim behind this move is to attract some Twitter users who are looking for alternatives after Musk took charge and made changes to some of the platform's rules. This would allow the giant company, Meta, to enter a space dominated by Twitter.

The Platformer report mentioned that Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, is overseeing the project, and Meta aims to integrate the product with social networks like Twitter and Mastodon, partially relying on the ActivityPub protocol.

Despite some details about the app being revealed, leaks have not explicitly disclosed its name. Users will be able to log in using their Instagram username and password, and their followers, username, bio, and verification badge will be transferred to the new app. Users will be able to see summaries of posts and create text-based posts up to 500 characters long, with attached links, images, and videos. The new app appears to be a significant blend of Instagram and Twitter.

Reports indicate that Meta will provide users with some controls from the start, allowing them to control who can respond to their posts or mention their accounts. It seems that any accounts banned on Instagram will also be banned on the new app.