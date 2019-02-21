INSTEX to Open up New Opportunities Between Iran, Russia
On January 31, the UK, Germany and France (the European Union signatories of the nuclear deal) launched a special purpose vehicle (SPV), dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX). (Shutterstock)
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the European mechanism will also open up "opportunities for trade between Iran and third countries, including China and Russia.
The upcoming launch of INSTEX, the European mechanism of foreign trade settlements aimed at facilitating trade with Iran bypassing American restrictions, is going to open up more opportunities for Russia as well, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.
Eventually, "the full-fledged functioning" of the mechanism will also "open up opportunities for trade between Iran and third countries, including China and Russia," he said.
Read More
Is INSTEX Just a ‘Political Act’?
Iran Demands Europe to Increase Efforts to Save Nuclear Deal
In this respect, countries that founded INSTEX, "stick to their word," he emphasized.
On January 31, the UK, Germany and France (the European Union signatories of the nuclear deal) launched a special purpose vehicle (SPV), dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), in order to facilitate legal trade with Iran. France agreed to take the SPV under its jurisdiction, while Iran is expected to establish a similar entity. The vehicle should support technical opportunities of making transactions with Tehran and does not relieve those using it from US sanctions.
By Kamal Iranidoost
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- A New Era for Iran: Trade With EU Grows 79 Percent on Nuclear Deal Implementation
- GCC finalizes new tariff mechanism
- Industry committed to emissions reductions, Europe should abandon misguided ETS Plans
- EU and Morocco agree to step up mutual farm trade
- Lubna Al Qasimi opens promotional tour of UAE trade & investment opportunities in Mumbai