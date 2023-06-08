Introducing WhatsApp Channels: A private and reliable way to stay updated

ALBAWABA - The blog post on the WhatsApp website introduces a new feature called "Channels." Channels are a one-way broadcast tool within WhatsApp that allows admins to send important updates to their followers. These updates can include text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. The Channels feature is located in a separate tab called Updates, which is distinct from regular chats with family, friends, and communities.

WhatsApp is aiming to provide a private broadcast service, prioritizing the protection of personal information. Admins' phone numbers and profile photos will not be visible to followers, and following a channel will not reveal the follower's phone number to the admin or other followers. The selection of channels to follow is private and up to the individual user.

To ensure privacy and data storage limitations, WhatsApp will store channel history on its servers for up to 30 days. There will also be options for admins to block screenshots and forwards from their channel. Admins will have control over who can follow their channel and whether their channel should be discoverable in the directory.

While Channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default, WhatsApp is considering the possibility of introducing end-to-end encrypted channels for specific cases, such as non-profit or health organizations.

Initially, WhatsApp is partnering with leading organizations in Colombia and Singapore to develop and refine the Channels experience. The plan is to expand Channels to more countries and allow anyone to create a channel in the coming months.

WhatsApp also sees an opportunity to support admins by allowing them to monetize their channels through payment services and promoting certain channels in the directory to increase visibility.

WhatsApp emphasizes that private messaging among friends, family, and communities will remain the core function of the app. The introduction of Channels is a response to user requests and is intended to provide a simple, reliable, and private broadcast tool.