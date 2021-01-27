Investcorp Acquires 5 US Properties for Approximately $330 Million

Investcorp has acquired a portfolio of five, 96% occupied multifamily residential properties comprising 1,854 units across three key US suburban markets for approximately $330 million. This latest acquisition expands Investcorp’s robust footprint in US multifamily real estate, where it has been one of the most active international buyers and sellers, including having recently sold more than $1 billion in US multifamily real estate assets.



In 2014, Investcorp narrowed its strategic focus to target what it believes to be the most resilient sectors of real estate, multifamily and industrial, which currently represent 90% of the Firm’s US real estate portfolio.

Following this transaction, Investcorp’s US multifamily real estate portfolio comprises more than 14,000 units across approximately 40 properties.

“We are excited to further enhance our significant multifamily real estate footprint in the US with these stable, highly-occupied properties in key suburban areas,” said Khulood Ebrahim, Real Estate Product Specialist at Investcorp. “Our latest acquisitions are consistent with our defined investment approach and build upon our long history of investing in US multifamily real estate.”

The five Class B, garden-style “for rent” apartment properties Investcorp acquired are located in suburban residential areas of Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; and Jacksonville, Florida.

The properties feature a variety of amenities, including swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses and 24-hour controlled access entry, among others. They are in desirable neighborhoods with a high quality of life and close proximity to major transportation and employment hubs.

“These latest acquisitions support our strong conviction in the US multifamily sector, and align with our strategy of acquiring stable, highly-occupied properties in key markets with the potential for growth,” said Mohamed Al Sada, Head of Bahrain and Kuwait for Investcorp’s Private Wealth.

Since 1996, Investcorp has acquired more than 800 properties with a combined value of approximately $20 billion.

Investcorp’s Real Estate team is comprised of more than 30 investment professionals and its senior leadership team has an average of more than 25 years of industry experience.