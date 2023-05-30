iPhone users report battery drain issues after iOS 16.5 update

ALBAWABA - According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," complaints from iPhone users have escalated regarding faster battery drain following the installation of the iOS 16.5 update.

Apple released the iOS 16.5 update last week, aiming to "add some improvements, fix bugs, and provide important security updates" according to the accompanying statement. The update primarily focused on addressing certain security vulnerabilities in iPhones and did not mention any significant system-wide changes. However, many iPhone users noticed that their device's battery was depleting rapidly after the update, leading to numerous complaints.

Negative reactions were observed on platforms like Twitter, Reddit, the official Apple support forum, and others following the release of the iOS 16.5 update. The complaints mainly centered around battery drain, while some users also reported affected charging speeds. The issue was not limited to specific iPhone models. Users found that traditional troubleshooting solutions, such as repeatedly restarting the phone, did not resolve the problems. Experts suggest that installing a new update on an iPhone activates several background processes, including file indexing and battery recalibration, which may take hours or even days. This increased activity could result in greater battery consumption, and the battery recalibration process itself may give a false impression of faster battery drain.

Apple has not yet commented on the matter. It remains unknown whether the issue is directly related to the new update, necessitating Apple's intervention through the release of another minor update, or if it represents a temporary and natural decline in battery performance following the update, which may eventually return to its previous state.

Currently, Apple is working on the iOS 6.6 beta update, expected to be launched soon, although the company has not indicated any battery performance changes in it thus far.

Apple is preparing for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, where it is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iOS 17 update and other major updates for its various devices.