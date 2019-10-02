  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Iran’s Central Bank Calls for Fair Share in IMF Decision-Making Process

Iran’s Central Bank Calls for Fair Share in IMF Decision-Making Process

Published October 2nd, 2019 - 09:30 GMT
The IMF will spare no efforts in helping members, including the Central Bank of Iran
The IMF will spare no efforts in helping members, including the Central Bank of Iran. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
IMF chief stressed her resolve to have all member states have a fair share in discussions and decisions of the Fund.

In a phone conversation with newly-appointed managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), governor of Iran’s central bank called for a fair share in the decision-making process of the body.


In a phone call on Tuesday, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnaser Hemmati, congratulated Kristalina Georgieva on her appointment as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While appreciating her efforts, Hemmati voiced hope that IMF would further flourish under her direction, and called for a fair share for developing countries next to major shareholders such as the US and Europe in the decision-making process of the international body.

For her part, the IMF chief stressed her resolve to have all member states, particularly developing countries, have a fair share in discussions and decisions of the Fund.

The IMF will spare no efforts in helping members, including the Central Bank of Iran, she added.

IMF: Global Economy to Face a Precarious 2020
Lagarde Resigns as IMF Chief

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2003-2019 Mehr News Agency

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...