  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Iran’s Exports to China Declined 52 Percent in Q1 2020

Iran’s Exports to China Declined 52 Percent in Q1 2020

Published April 25th, 2020 - 12:00 GMT
Iran’s Exports to China Declined 52 Percent in Q1 2020
The International Monetary Fund warned Iran could face an $18 billion trade deficit in 2020 due to lack of oil exports, which could worsen if oil prices stay low. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Iran was exporting 2.5 million barrels of crude daily in 2018 before sanctions were imposed.

Iran’s exports to China dropped by 52.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020, reaching a record low of $1.8 billion, Iranian daily Radio Farda reported.

The drop in exports came as a result of US sanctions impacting Iran’s crude deals. China was the biggest customer of Iranian oil before US sanctions came into effect last May.

Iran was exporting 2.5 million barrels of crude daily in 2018 before sanctions were imposed.

The International Monetary Fund warned Iran could face an $18 billion trade deficit in 2020 due to lack of oil exports, which could worsen if oil prices stay low.

Meanwhile, Chinese exports to Iran grew by 16 percent reaching over $2.1 billion, in the first quarter compared to the previous year.

Oil Prices Rebound As US, Iran Geopolitical Tensions Rise Again
Iran: 'Low-Risk' Economic Activities to Resume on April 11

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...