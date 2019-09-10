Iran’s Foreign Currencies Market Is Stable Despite US Pressures

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati has said that despite the continuation of US ‘Maximum Pressure’ campaign, Iran’s foreign currencies market is stable.







In a long post on his Instagram account, Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Monday “despite the continuation of US Maximum Pressure campaign, Iran’s foreign currencies market is stable and situation is under control.”

The CBI chief said that as much as $16 billion have been allocated to meet the demands for basic necessities over the past six months, adding that the trend will hopefully continue in the future.

He also said that the central bank has plans to continue to earmark enough foreign currency for the country’s economic growth and the people’s welfare without waiting for the European credit line, adding talks with foreign countries are continuing to attract foreign investment and enough credit within the framework of the JCPOA.

Hemmati further noted that the negotiations with Iraqi side to meet demands of the Iranian pilgrims who travel to the neighboring country for Arbaeen processions have failed, calling on the pilgrims to buy Iraqi local currency Dinar from the licensed banks and exchange shops.