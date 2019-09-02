Iran’s Foreign Trade Volume Exceeds $35 Billion

The latest statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that Iran’s foreign trade volume in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – August 21) has reached $35.539 billion.





The volume of exports of non-oil goods (excluding crude oil, fuel oil and kerosene and also without considering exports out of luggage trade) in the same period exceeded 60,737,000 tons, valued at $17.8 billion.

China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan were Iran’s five major export destinations, which accounted for over $13.377 billion in total.

Iran imported 14,126,000 tons of goods, valued at $17.739 billion in the first five months of the current year (March 21 – August 21), IRICA added.

Accordingly, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, India and Germany exported over $12.280 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the same period.