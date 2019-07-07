Iran’s Nano Exports to Hit $1 Billion by 2025

$62 million worth of nano products were exported to these countries last year.
Highlights
15 industrial sectors in Iran currently use nanotechnology
Head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, has revealed plans to increase the value of the country’s exports of nanotechnology enhanced products to $1 billion by 2025.

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Saturday, the Head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, revealed plans for the exports of $100 million worth of nanotechnology enhanced products this year.

“Currently, there are over 580 nano products in the Iranian market, and 250 products will hopefully be made available in the market this year,” he added.

The INIC head maintained that with proper support, the Council could increase the worth of its nanotechnology enhanced products to $1 billion by 2025.

He said 15 industrial sectors in Iran currently use nanotechnology, adding that Iranian nano products have so far been exported to many countries, such as South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, as well as European, African and Latin American countries.

According to him, $62 million worth of nano products were exported to these countries last year.

