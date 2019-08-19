Iran’s Nanotech Equipment Exports to Exceed Hundred Thousand of Dollars

Export of educational nanotechnology equipment and related educational packages to Asian countries by Tavana Corporation is going to exceed several hundred thousand of dollars in the next few years.





Tavana Corporation will export Iranian made nanotechnology educational lab equipment, worth of several hundred thousand dollars, to Asian countries by partnering with several local companies, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

According to the managing director of the company, this export will be realized via multiple contracts made in 2015 and later. In the last three years, dozens of devices including electrospinning, sputtering, and wire blasting equipment have been exported as part of the long term trade agreements.

Exploiting the experience in training nanotechnology to students at national level, Tavana Corporation has succeeded to gain a high reputation and trust in international markets and been able to export products and training services to other countries.

"During our working years, we have held nanotechnology training workshops in different countries and participated in relevant exhibitions” Tavana Corporation managing director said.

As a result, the company could secure long term contracts for export and also educational cooperation in target countries. There are other projects in pipeline including development of an online training platform to expand the outreach of the company's training activities. The portal will be used at three levels of elementary, intermediate, and advanced respectively for elementary school students, high school and undergraduate students, and PhD and postdoc students.

Tavana Educational Nano Lab was founded in 2001 with an aim to expand student projects in the field of nanotechnology and equipping student nano labs with state-of-the-art facilities including nanofiber producing machine, desktop sputtering, ultrasonic homogenizer, centrifuge, scanning probe microscope and nano colloid maker.

Tavan network has established 50 nanotechnology educational laboratories in Iran which provide a complete set of educational contents along with required infrastructures and instruments, creating a suitable learning and research environment for students. The educational contents of Tavana enables students to understand basic principles of the tiny world of nano, to learn the application of nanotechnology, and to utilize what they learnt in practical experiments.