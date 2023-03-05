Iran announces discovery of lithium huge stockpile

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Iran recently revealed the discovery of huge deposits of lithium, dubbed the oil of the 21st century.

International media outlets quoted an official at the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, as saying that for the first time in Hamadan province, in Iran, a stockpile of lithium was discovered.

This stock is estimated at 8.5 million tons.

Lithium is an essential component for the production of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices.

Australia, Chile, Argentina and China are among the leading producers of this mineral.

 

