Iran Announces SPV Talks With Europe Are Progressing

"Yesterday and today, I had good meetings with political directors and nuclear negotiators of the UK and France in Tehran. The political will of the European Union and the three European countries to preserve the JCPOA is still strong,” Abbas Araghchi has just posted on his Twitter account.

“New initiatives in reference to SPV are being developed and our expert talks with them are continuing,” Araghchi added.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which was promised by Iran’s key European trading partners back in September after a meeting of foreign ministers of the remaining signatories to Iran nuclear on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York is supposed to keep Iran’s financial relations with Europe alive under the US sanctions.