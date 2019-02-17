Iran Approves $3.5 Billion Worth of Foreign Direct Investment

Over $10 billion worth of foreign investment was approved in Iran in last year. (Shutterstock)

An official at the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance said that about $3.5 worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been approved in the current year (to end March 20, 2019).

Ahmad Jamali, Acting Head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, said more capitals were attracted in the industrial sector, adding that 150 industrial projects, costing about $3.5 billion, have been approved by the Foreign Investment Board since the beginning of the current year.

The country witnessed a boom in the presence of foreign delegations late in 2015, so that a large number of foreign companies voiced their readiness to invest in the Islamic Republic of Iran, he noted.

After the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015, licenses were granted to foreign companies for making investment in the country, Jamali added.

According to the statistics of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), over $10 billion worth of foreign investment was approved in Iran in last year (ended March 20, 2018).

He pointed to EU’s trade mechanism for Iran, known as INSTEX and said, “in this regard, the Organization is negotiating to carry out foreign investment transfers via this financial channel.”