Iran Claims No Country Is Able to Fill Its Oil Gap
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that the market is facing reduction in supply and no producer is able to make up for the loss.
"At present, the oil market is facing reduction in supply and is not balanced," Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran on Tuesday.
"At present, no producer has the needed possibility and power to increase production," he added.
Read More
Iran to Offer 1 Million Oil Barrels on Domestic Stock Market
Iran Prepares for US Sanctions and Builds Its Own Oil Transfer Turbines
Zanganeh explained that Saudi Arabia is now using its oil reserves while the US has announced that it will not use its reserves until ambiguities about the fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi are cleared.
He noted that US President Donald Trump thinks that he can decrease oil prices through bullying oil producers, and said the shortage in the crude market will not disappear by words.
In relevant remarks last week, Zanganeh dismissed Saudi officials' claims that the country could compensate for a loss of Tehran's supplies in the global market after the imposition of the US sanctions.
"These remarks seem to have been made under the pressure exerted by Mr. Trump, otherwise, in reality, neither Saudi Arabia nor any other producer is capable of such production," Zanganeh said in response to the Saudi officials who claimed that they can export two barrels of oil for any single barrel of Iranian crude lost by the market after the US sanctions.
He added that the tight market situation and price hikes indicated that the market was already facing a shortage, adding that the market was right to be concerned about the future.
"The oil that Saudi Arabia presented to the market recently was not its excessive production but was its past reserves," Zanganeh disclosed.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- Iranian intranet in cyber attack
- Oil exporter or oil importer? Iran's real identity crisis
- Dropping the bomb: Saudi Arabia invested in Pakistan's nuclear weapons program
- What does the EU embargo on Iranian oil mean for the UAE?
- Iran opens up its oil and gas fields for international bidding, post-nuclear deal