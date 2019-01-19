Iran to Construct 3000 New Small-Scale Solar Plants in Rural Areas

The electricity generated from the renewable sources will reach 1000 megawatts by March 2019. (Shutterstock)

Deputy Energy Minister Mohammad Sadeghzadeh said 3000 new small-scale solar plants are going to be constructed in the country’s underprivileged and rural areas by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2019), IRNA reported.

Sadeghzadeh, who is the Head of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) noted that 2000 small-scale solar plants are currently operating in the country’s rural areas and with ne new plants constructed the number will reach 5000 by yearend.

According to the official, the electricity generated from the renewable sources will reach 1000 megawatts by March 2019.

“The country’s renewable output stood at 500MW last year [March 2017-March 2018]”, he said.

He further noted that the government has allocated 18.6 trillion rials (near $442.8 million) for developing renewable power plants across the country and the number will grow even more in the upcoming years.

