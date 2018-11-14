Iran Disputes the Financial Ramifications of SWIFT on Currency
Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in its latest report said that Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) does not have any role in keeping accounts and settlement of currency.
In its reaction to the suspension of global financial messaging services of some Iranian banks, CBI added, “SWIFT does not have any role in maintaining accounts and currency settlements and with disconnection of SWIFT services, any disruption and irregularities is not predicted in the currency and foreign trade exchanges of the country.”
Read More
Iran Adds Africa to Its List of Saviours, as Exports Increase by 17 Percent
Can Iran Sustain Its Crude Oil Exports Without the EU?
Given the possibility of disconnection of providing SWIFT services in some Iranian banks, alternative messaging systems have already been put into operation for covering SWIFT services and facilities.
Therefore, by disconnecting the provision of SWIFT services to some domestic banks, any disorder is not predicted in fulfilling currency transactions and foreign trade process, so that economic activists can use services of all licensed banks for doing their commercial and business activities.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs