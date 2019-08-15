Iran to Export first oil freight via Strait of Hormuz on March 2021

Head of Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) announced on Wednesday that by completion of Goreh-Jask oil pipeline by March 2021, Iran can circumvent Strait of Hormuz and export its first oil freight via east part of it.





Goreh-Jask project is a two-billion-dollar project, of which $500 million to $600 million is consumed on supply of pipes, Touraj Dehghani said.

Having 1,000-kilometer Goreh-Jask pipeline completed relying on domestically produced pipelines, oil will be exported through a land road instead of a maritime route, he added.

The capacity of Goreh-Jask pipeline is about one million barrels of oil per day, he said.

Tanks, with the total capacity of 20 million barrels are to be established in Jask region to back oil exports from Jask oil terminal, the official added.