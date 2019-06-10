Iran to Export Medical Equipment to Iraq in the Next Two Months

Despite US sanctions imposed on Iran, the Health Ministry managed to meet the domestic demands.
Iran will start exporting drugs and medical equipment to neighboring Iraq within the next two months. 

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that Islamic Republic of Iran will start exporting drugs and medical equipment to neighboring Iraq within the next two months. 


He made the remarks on the sidelines of 22nd Iran International Health Exhibition dubbed “Iran Health 2019” on Sunday and added, “I am delighted to attend this prestigious health exhibition held with the participation of producers and knowledge-based companies for unveiling 23 new medical products.”

Despite US sanctions imposed on Iran, the Health Ministry relied upon high capabilities of domestic producers and managed to meet the domestic demands through backing knowledge-based firms in this field, he added.

The 22nd International Exhibition for Medical Laboratory, Equipment and Pharmaceutical opened on Sunday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Iran Health Exhibition is said to be the largest and the first important trade-based event in the field of health in Iran and second in the Middle East. More than 486 domestic and 28 foreign companies’ representatives will showcase their latest achievements in this exhibition.

