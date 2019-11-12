Iran: FDI Records 32 Percent Growth in Industrial Sector Within 6 Months

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recorded about 32 percent growth in industrial sector in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).







According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, about $762,600,000 worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved in industrial, mineral and trade projects in the first half of the current year, showing a 31.9 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

This huge volume of foreign investment was made in 50 mineral and industrial projects, registering a considerable 56.3 percent growth in terms of number of projects as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

About 32 industrial, mineral and trade projects, valued at $578 million, was approved in Foreign Investment Board in the first six months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sept. 22, 2018).

Statistics indicate that $618,700,000 worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been approved in industrial, mineral and trade projects in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 22), showing a seven percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.