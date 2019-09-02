Iran Grants Qataris On-Arrival Tourist Visas

Iranian authorities have decided to grant holders of Qatari passports tourist visas upon arrival at Iranian airports, an official source at the Qatari Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Affairs said.





The source added that Qatari nationals can obtain a single or multiple-entry visa from Iran's embassy in Doha, to avoid occasional delays at the arrival airport in case of crowding of passengers at the visa office there.

Qatar has a considerable Shia Muslim population who normally visit Iran for paying homage to holy shrines in the country.

They also use Iran to travel to neighboring Iraq during the Arba'een period to attend huge processions meant to commemorate 40 days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam and Prophet Muhammad's grandson, in Karbala.

Iran’s offering of visa to the Qataris comes more than two years after the small Persian Gulf country came under a blockade by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and few other states over a diplomatic dispute.

However, Qatar has sought to further its ties with Iran as the country could provide a major economic lifeline during the blockade.