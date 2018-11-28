Iran Leads GCC Countries in Marine Equipment Production
Iranian ships maneuver in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has yet to resume harassment of U.S. Navy ships, despite increasing tensions after the U,S. pulled out of the nuclear deal. (Ebrahim Noroozi/AFP via Getty Images)
The Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Tue. that Iran ranks first among Persian Gulf littoral states in producing marine equipment, adding that a new submarine will join the Iranian navy forces within one and half months.
Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks in an interview with Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) on Tuesday evening.
“The Navy of the Islamic Republic's Army has become fully self-sufficient in terms of domestically producing surface vessels and submarines,” Khanzadi said, adding “today, we have equipped and upgraded the weapons that were purchased before the Islamic Revolution with indigenous technology. Today, all forces are taught at the Army's marine universities.”
Read More
China Takes Over Development of Pars Gas Field in Iran
With Mounting US Pressure, Will Iran and EU Reach a Resolution on JCPOA?
Iranian Navy commander added, “we started producing submarines in 2003 and have built a large number of Ghadir-class submarines which are operating in the navy fleet." He said that a new submarine by the name of ‘Fateh’ will join the Army Navy fleet within one and half months that would "definitely take the enemies by surprise."
“Iran is the only manufacturer of marine equipment in the Persian Gulf region and has the upper hand in that regard,” he said, underlining that thanks to the Islamic Revolution “we do not need any foreign powers to establish security in the seas.”
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's