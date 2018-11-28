Iran Leads GCC Countries in Marine Equipment Production

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks in an interview with Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) on Tuesday evening.

“The Navy of the Islamic Republic's Army has become fully self-sufficient in terms of domestically producing surface vessels and submarines,” Khanzadi said, adding “today, we have equipped and upgraded the weapons that were purchased before the Islamic Revolution with indigenous technology. Today, all forces are taught at the Army's marine universities.”

Read More

China Takes Over Development of Pars Gas Field in Iran

With Mounting US Pressure, Will Iran and EU Reach a Resolution on JCPOA?

Iranian Navy commander added, “we started producing submarines in 2003 and have built a large number of Ghadir-class submarines which are operating in the navy fleet." He said that a new submarine by the name of ‘Fateh’ will join the Army Navy fleet within one and half months that would "definitely take the enemies by surprise."

“Iran is the only manufacturer of marine equipment in the Persian Gulf region and has the upper hand in that regard,” he said, underlining that thanks to the Islamic Revolution “we do not need any foreign powers to establish security in the seas.”