Iran Names New Central Bank Chief

Published July 1st, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
The late 19th-century building housing the first public bank in Iran, the Tejarat Bank. (Shutterstock)
Iran has appointed Akbar Komeijani as head of the central bank, a senior official told state TV on Wednesday.
 

"President Hassan Rouhani has appointed Komeijani today as the central bank chief," presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said.

Rouhani, whose second term will end in early August, dismissed Abdolnasser Hemmati on May 30 after the former central bank chief registered to run in Iran's June 18 presidential election.
Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi won the election and will take office on Aug. 5.
 

The central bank's deputy governor since 2014, Komeijani took over all responsibilities from Hemmati after his dismissal.

Komeijani has Ph.D. in economics from the University of Wisconsin in the United States.
Via SyndiGate.info


