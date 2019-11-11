Iran: New Oilfield Discovered with 53 Billion Barrels of Crude

President Hassan Rouhani revealed on Sunday that Iran has discovered a new oilfield in the southwest of the country that has the potential to boost its reserves by about a third.







“Workers and the exploration arm of the National Iranian Oil Company ...have found an oilfield with 53 billion barrels of reserves,” Rouhani said in a televised speech in the central city of Yazd.



The field stretches over 2,400 sq kilometers in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, he added.



Iran had an estimated 157 billion barrels of proved crude oil reserves in January 2018, the EIA website said.



Since withdrawing from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the United States has reimposed sanctions to strangle its vital oil trade.