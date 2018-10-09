Iran, Oman to Boost Energy Ties

The two sides stressed cooperation in technology transfer and exchanging the know-how in the field, as well as the possibility of investment by Omani companies in the Islamic Republic’s upstream oil and gas sector. (Shutterstock)

Iran and Oman have started new talks on energy cooperation during a visit by the head of North Drilling Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company, to Muscat on Monday.

During his visit, Hamidreza Golpayegani, the head of NDC, met with Ali Abdullah Al-Riyami, the director general of Oil and Gas Marketing in the Omani Ministry of Oil and Gas, and discussed enhancing cooperation in drilling-related operations and services.

The two sides stressed cooperation in technology transfer and exchanging the know-how in the field, as well as the possibility of investment by Omani companies in the Islamic Republic’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Golpayegani expressed NDC’s readiness for providing technical support and consultation, and sharing its offshore and onshore drilling experiences with international players active in the oil and gas sector.

NDC has taken effective steps to secure its footprints in the international markets. Ehsanollah Ghasemi, NDC’s director for international marketing and cooperation, was quoted as saying in June that the company can cooperate with the Caspian Sea littoral states, such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan, in drilling activities.

According to him, NDC possesses the technology to carry out drilling in deep waters and has registered a regional record for conducting drilling operations at a depth of more than 700 meters.