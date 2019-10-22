Iran: Petrochemical Exports at a Satisfactory State

  1. Home
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said the country’s petrochemical exports were at a satisfactory state.


According to ICANA, Zangeneh said that over 95% of petrochemical companies could cash their exports in.

The official said that exports of petrochemicals and receiving their money was at a satisfactory state in Iran, adding as a person in charge of monitoring the state of petrochemical exports in the country, “I must say that over 95% of petrochemical companies had displayed a very good performance in terms of cashing in their exports.”

According to Shana, Iranian petrochemical plants supply 66 million tons of petrochemicals annually.

Iran expects to realize two major leaps in the sector by 2025, which would bring the country’s annual petrochemical output to 130 mt/y.

