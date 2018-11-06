Iran Positive No One Can Replace Its Oil Output, Despite Saudi and US Claims. (Shutterstock)

The replacement of Iran's oil supplies by other countries following the U.S. imposition of sanctions is seen as a political bluff, Shana reported Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Committee Hussein Amiri Khamkani as saying on Sunday.

"Iran's oil exports will never reduce down to zero, but Iran's decreased oil supplies will affect the market," Khamkani was quoted as saying by the Oil Ministry’s news outlet.

He also contended that the U.S.' announcement of the application of sanctions waivers to eight Iranian oil buyers was indicative of the fact that Washington had failed to reach its goal in bringing Iran’s oil exports to zero.

"Technically, Saudi Arabia is unable to replace Iran's oil," he said, affirming that Iran’s oil exports would never stop.

"Over the past 40 years, we have seen a variety of sanctions, and have become more or less accustomed to the troubles they have created for us," he said.

The second wave of renewed U.S. sanctions on OPEC's third largest exporter officially started on Monday targeting Iran's energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and financial sectors.

On Friday, the U.S. administration announced that it would temporarily allow eight importers to continue trading with Iran for oil. The U.S. has yet to name the eight countries.

However, China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the U.A.E. Japan and Taiwan are among the top importers of Iran's oil.