  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Iran to Prepare Budget Bill Biannually to Provide a Clearer Future

Iran to Prepare Budget Bill Biannually to Provide a Clearer Future

Published July 14th, 2019 - 11:30 GMT
The government and the Parliament will decide about the implementation of the four principles
The government and the Parliament will decide about the implementation of the four principles. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Modifying the budget structure includes four main principles.

Head of the Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht said on Sunday that the government is to prepare budget bill biannually to provide a clearer image of and higher confidence about the future. 


“This has been a part of the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Nobakht said.

“Modifying the budget structure includes four main principles of replacing oil revenues with sustainable revenues, having fundamental amendments in the budget planning, making economy sustainable to have it developed, and managing efficient costs,” he added.

As he said, the government and the Parliament will decide about the implementation of the said four principles.

Read More
 Iranian Government to Authorize Cryptrocurrency Mining
 Iran to Export $32 Billion Worth of Goods, Services to 15 Neighbouring Countries
Tags:IranBudget

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2003-2019 Mehr News Agency

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now