Iran to Prepare Budget Bill Biannually to Provide a Clearer Future

Head of the Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht said on Sunday that the government is to prepare budget bill biannually to provide a clearer image of and higher confidence about the future.





“This has been a part of the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Nobakht said.

“Modifying the budget structure includes four main principles of replacing oil revenues with sustainable revenues, having fundamental amendments in the budget planning, making economy sustainable to have it developed, and managing efficient costs,” he added.

As he said, the government and the Parliament will decide about the implementation of the said four principles.